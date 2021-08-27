Driver who crashed into pole charged with impaired driving: Caledon OPP

A 49-year-old driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving after she crashed into a pole, Caledon OPP say.
According to police, the woman was charged with impaired driving and with having a blood alcohol concentration over 80.
Officers say a crash caused by impaired driving isn’t an accident.
They are reminding people to plan ahead for the weekend and to designate a sober driver.
