Traffic

Driver who crashed into pole charged with impaired driving: Caledon OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 4:27 pm
According to police, the woman was charged with impaired driving and with having a blood alcohol concentration over 80. View image in full screen
According to police, the woman was charged with impaired driving and with having a blood alcohol concentration over 80. Twitter/OPP Central Region

A 49-year-old driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving after she crashed into a pole, Caledon OPP say.

According to police, the woman was charged with impaired driving and with having a blood alcohol concentration over 80.

Officers say a crash caused by impaired driving isn’t an accident.

They are reminding people to plan ahead for the weekend and to designate a sober driver.

