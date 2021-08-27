Nova Scotia SPCA launches ‘life-saving’ transport program to bring in pets from U.S.

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA has launched a new international pet transport program to bring in pets from overwhelmed shelters in the U.S.

Through a $100,000 grant from PetValu, the organization has been able to purchase a customized animal transport vehicle to shuttle animals to their shelters in Nova Scotia.

The first group of 14 pooches, hailing from Louisiana, arrived at the SPCA shelter in Kings County on Thursday.

“They’re doing really well,” said Heather Woodin, director of administration and programs for the SPCA. “We really want to give them a couple days to settle in and make sure they’re not too nervous. They did have a very long drive.”

Once they’re settled in a bit more, they’re going to get veterinary checks before being put up for adoption.

The dogs will be given some time to settle in before being put up for adoption. Nova Scotia SPCA

The Nova Scotia SPCA is working with the American SPCA, which is putting them in touch with shelters that need help.

Some of the dogs were pulled from a high-kill shelter, said Woodin, though the ASPCA has options to transport out dogs.

“If they didn’t have these transport options, they would be certainly overwhelmed and would have to look at other options,” she said.

“So this transport program really is life-saving for these dogs and enables (shelters) to help more dogs in their community as well.”

The aim is to make one trip per month, as long as space allows.

How it works

Woodin said drivers with the animal transport vehicle pick the animals up in Maine, so they don’t have to travel too far across the border. The volunteers are following all public health recommendations for essential travel and are tested for COVID-19 before and after the trip.

For now, the program is focusing on bringing in dogs, because there’s lots of room for them at the shelters. As of Friday, there were just eight available for adoption across the province, according to the SPCA website.

View image in full screen The SPCA was able to get a transport vehicle through a grant from PetValu. Nova Scotia SPCA

Once they have enough room, they will begin to bring in cats as well.

“Our pet population, specifically our dog population, is much more under control than it ever has been,” said Woodin, citing SPCA programs that aim to reduce unwanted and accidental litters.

“We really expanded the scope of what the SPCA can do to support Nova Scotians, and at the same time we still have our shelter facilities with space to be able to help.”

However, she said if something comes up, they can delay transport until there’s room because the needs of the local animals come first.

Because of this program, Woodin said people looking to adopt a dog will have a wider array of choices.

“We’re hoping this is able to offer a variety of dogs to people that really weren’t able to find a dog to adopt before, and give them an avenue for adoption so they can help rescue a dog,” she said.