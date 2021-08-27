SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

B.C. premier to provide wildfire update, meet firefighters in Logan Lake

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 3:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Officials expect more evacuation orders to be lifted, but still cautious' Officials expect more evacuation orders to be lifted, but still cautious
Speaking during an update on Thursday, Todd Nessman with the B.C. Wildfire Service said the situation is “trending in the right direction” as firefighters continue to battle a number of fires across the region and he expects more evacuation orders and alerts will be lifted over time. However, he said they are still concerns about some of the larger fires and cautioned against residents returning to early.

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy are in Logan Lake on Friday, to meet with wildfire officials and members of the community.

The premier will also be holding a briefing, with an update on the province’s wildfire response, and is expected to take questions from reporters.

Read more: Two key B.C. wildfires ‘being held;’ officials optimistic more evacuation orders could lift

Global News will carry the event live here, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from Logan Lake earlier this month due to a threat from the raging Tremont Creek wildfire.

Trending Stories

The fire actually breached the municipal boundaries of the town, but firefighters were able to prevent any homes from being destroyed. Residents were cleared to return last Thursday.

On Thursday the 635-square-kilometre Tremont Creek fire and 742-square-kilometre Flat Lake fire, both wildfires of concern, were reclassified as “being held,” meaning they weren’t expected to grow under forecast conditions.

Read more: Frustrated White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees gather at ESS centre looking for answers

Fire officials said the province was “trending in the right direction,” and that they were cautiously optimistic a significant number of evacuation orders and alerts could be downgraded in the coming days.

The BC Wildfire Service says there have been more than 1,500 fires so far this year, burning more than 8,600 square kilometres of land .

