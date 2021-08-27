B.C. premier to provide wildfire update, meet firefighters in Logan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia Premier John Horgan and Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy are in Logan Lake on Friday, to meet with wildfire officials and members of the community.

The premier will also be holding a briefing, with an update on the province’s wildfire response, and is expected to take questions from reporters.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from Logan Lake earlier this month due to a threat from the raging Tremont Creek wildfire.

The fire actually breached the municipal boundaries of the town, but firefighters were able to prevent any homes from being destroyed. Residents were cleared to return last Thursday.

On Thursday the 635-square-kilometre Tremont Creek fire and 742-square-kilometre Flat Lake fire, both wildfires of concern, were reclassified as “being held,” meaning they weren’t expected to grow under forecast conditions.

Fire officials said the province was “trending in the right direction,” and that they were cautiously optimistic a significant number of evacuation orders and alerts could be downgraded in the coming days.

The BC Wildfire Service says there have been more than 1,500 fires so far this year, burning more than 8,600 square kilometres of land .