Ottawa police lay 1st-degree murder charge in Hunt Club shooting

Ottawa police said Friday they’ve laid a first-degree murder charge in a shooting death in the city’s south end earlier this year.

Twenty-year-old Mehdi El-Hajj Hassan was shot and killed in the early morning hours of January 16th.

The victim’s body was discovered near Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive, police said.

On Friday, the homicide unit announced it has charged an 18-year-old male in the shooting death. In addition to first-degree murder, the suspect faces multiple counts for firearms offences in an unrelated file.

The accused’s name is not being released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was under the age of 18 at the time of the offence.

The investigation remains open and police believe the accused did not act alone.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying other suspects as well as the vehicle of interest, described as a light-coloured four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

