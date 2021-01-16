Homicide unit investigating after man shot and killed in Ottawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say their homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday.

Police said the victim was located in the area of Hunt Club Road and Lorry Greenberg Drive around 3 a.m.

Officers said he was found with gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

There’s no word on any suspect information in relation to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5477 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

