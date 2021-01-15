Menu

Crime

Police charge man for alleged sex offences in Ottawa, Quebec dating back to 1970s

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 4:06 pm
Ottawa police have laid charges after investigation into historical sexual assault and are concerned there might be additional victims.
The Ottawa Police Service announced charges Friday as part of its investigation into alleged historical incidents of sexual assault involving a minor.

The OPS sexual assault and child abuse unit said it began investigating a complaint regarding historical sex offences last fall.

Police said they have now charged 64-year-old Jacques Chagnon of Ottawa with several counts of indecent assault, sexual assault on children under 16 and gross indecency.

Dating back to the 1970s, the alleged incidents involved a female victim and occurred in Ottawa and Quebec, police said.

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims and ask anyone with information related to the case to call their tip line at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or via email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

