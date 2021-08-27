Assault charges laid in connection with injury in Tiny Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 23-year-old man from Tiny Township, Ont., with two assault-related offences in connection with an injury.

Officers were searching for the person of interest after they were called to a local residence for the injury on the morning of Aug. 10.

They started searching for the suspect in an area that’s bound by Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Concession 4. At the time, police said the man should be considered dangerous, though they didn’t immediately locate him.

Now, Jarod Dean, 23, from Tiny, has subsequently been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He’s in custody and awaiting to appear before Barrie bail court.

Story continues below advertisement

1:23 Dashcam captures unprovoked assault Dashcam captures unprovoked assault