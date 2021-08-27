Menu

Crime

Assault charges laid in connection with injury in Tiny Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 1:06 pm
A 23-year-old man is facing two assaulted-related charges following an injury that was reported to police a few weeks ago. View image in full screen
A 23-year-old man is facing two assaulted-related charges following an injury that was reported to police a few weeks ago. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police have charged a 23-year-old man from Tiny Township, Ont., with two assault-related offences in connection with an injury.

Officers were searching for the person of interest after they were called to a local residence for the injury on the morning of Aug. 10.

Read more: Tiny Township man arrested in connection with Collingwood break-in

They started searching for the suspect in an area that’s bound by Nicole Boulevard, Tiny Beaches Road South and Concession 4. At the time, police said the man should be considered dangerous, though they didn’t immediately locate him.

Trending Stories

Now, Jarod Dean, 23, from Tiny, has subsequently been charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

He’s in custody and awaiting to appear before Barrie bail court.

Click to play video: 'Dashcam captures unprovoked assault' Dashcam captures unprovoked assault
Dashcam captures unprovoked assault

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
