June 25, 2018 7:10 pm

Tiny Township man arrested in connection with Collingwood break-in

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP have arrested a 29-year-old Tiny Township man in connection with an alleged break-in in Collingwood.

Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP have arrested a 29-year-old Tiny Township man in connection with an alleged early morning break-in in Collingwood.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene of an alleged break-in on June 25 at approximately 5:20 a.m. at a business on High Street near Second Street in Collingwood.

A witness told police he saw a man running from the business with articles believed to be taken from the store.

Police say the man fled, but was located a short time later in the backyard of a residence on Spruce Street. Police say the suspect was arrested and transported to the detachment for processing.

As a result of the arrest, officers were able to locate the items that had been stolen from the store. They estimate the approximate value of the items is $7,000.

According to police, 29-year-old Jeremy Michael Sharpe of Tiny Township has been charged with break-and-enter, committing an indictable offence and trespassing at night. He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Monday morning.

