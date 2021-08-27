Blind Bay and Salmon Arm residents hit by mailbox bandit

Send this page to someone via email

Blind Bay and Salmon Arm residents appear to be dealing with a mailbox bandit.

Salmon Arm Mounties said in a press release they’ve been inundated with complaints about a thief prying open mailboxes and making off with the contents.

“There was one possible witness to the theft in Blind Bay and described a possible suspect as a heavy set person, possibly

female, leaving the boxes with a large stack of mail and going to a waiting vehicle,” Salmon Arm RCMP said in a press release.

In the Salmon Arm thefts it appears that large concentrations of mail boxes were the target at apartments or at

roadside community boxes near high density housing areas.

No suspects have been identified but all investigative avenues are bring pursued.

If anyone has information on suspicious activity pertaining to these theft from mail boxes on Golf Course Drive in Blind

Bay, 3rd St NW, Harbourfront Drive, or Hudson Street NW in Salmon Arm call the Salmon Arm Detachment at

250 832 6044 and provide the information.

Those who witness suspicious persons hanging around mail boxes or are engaged in trying to break open mail boxes please

call the police on the 911 line as a possible crime in progress.