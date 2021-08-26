Riding the rails into Canada ends poorly for stowaway found in Fernie

Send this page to someone via email

An American had a rough ride into Canada last month.

Mounties learned of a potential train stowaway July 23, when CP Rail called to say that a fly fisherman had heard a man yelling for help when the train rolled past an undisclosed location, according to a news release from the RCMP.

After checking with CP Rail, officers were made aware that the train would be travelling through and stopping in Fernie, B.C.

“Officers spoke with the train’s conductor who believed that they may have a stowaway on board,” RCMP said in the release.

“It was soon learned that the man was stuck inside a grain car, banging to get out. It was discovered the male had entered the grain car by an unlocked hatch.”

He was treated by BC Ambulance Service and found to have no injuries other than the side effects of two days without food or water.

His ill-fated trip ended in arrest and he was charged with trespassing, mischief and illegal entry into Canada.

He was then transported to Surrey and transferred to American custody at a nearby US Port of Entry, RCMP said.