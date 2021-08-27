Menu

Crime

Guelph man arrested after human trafficking investigation: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 11:40 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say a Guelph man has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking by the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team.

Police say the investigation began earlier this month after police were tipped off that a man had sexual relations with the victim and then began to make money from them being involved in the sex trade.

Read more: 3 from Waterloo Region arrested following human trafficking investigation: Peterborough police

They say a 20-year-old Guelph man is facing a lengthy list of charges including trafficking in persons, material benefit, sexual assault, advertise sexual services, procuring, assault and breach probation.

Trending Stories

Police say the victim has been provided with a plan for safety as well as access to community resources.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Guelph and Waterloo Region launch joint anti-human trafficking team

They are asking anyone with information concerning potential human trafficking victims to contact the Joint Waterloo-Guelph Human Trafficking team at intel.ht@wrps.on.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

