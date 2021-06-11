3 from Waterloo Region arrested following human trafficking investigation: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A six-month human trafficking investigation by Peterborough police has led to the arrest of three Maryhill, Ont., residents

The Peterborough Police Service says its investigation was launched in the city in January and evolved into a provincial organized crime investigation. The probe identified victims in cities across Ontario and Alberta, police said.

The investigation led to the seizure of 40 to 50 cellphones and electronic devices, assets of the accused and “numerous” documents related to the victims from locations in Maryhill, Oshawa, Newmarket and Markham.

Bounma Houmphavong, 53, Yin Ping Houmphavong, 42, and Huan Lu, 34, all of Maryhill (in Woolwich Township in Waterloo), were arrested and each charged with six counts of trafficking in persons and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

They made court appearances in Peterborough on June 10 and were remanded into custody for their next court appearance on June 17.

The Peterborough Police Service thanked the Canada Border Services Agency, Ontario Provincial Police Service, Waterloo Regional Police Service, Durham Regional Police Service, York Regional Police Service, Hamilton Police Service and Windsor Police Service for their partnership in the investigation.

“The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when available,” police said Friday.