COVID-19: MLHU reports 30 cases, 6 cases in Elgin Oxford

Cases in Middlesex-London Region are increasing as it sees a doubling of its test positivity rate in just one week.

On Friday the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 30 COVID-19 cases with 34 recoveries.

However, the total case count rose by 32 to 13,282 from 13,250.

The health unit says there are currently 233 active cases, 12,816 resolved and 233 total deaths, the most recent reported on Tuesday.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by 44, all of them Delta, to 3,838.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,385 cases of the Alpha variant

323 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

The test positivity rate in the region was 3.5 per cent for the week of Aug. 15, up from 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8.

Hospitalizations

Eleven COVID-19 patients are listed as being in the care of London Health Sciences Centre on Friday, the same as the day before. Of those, five or fewer are in intensive care.

Fewer than five staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health care worker.



Outbreaks

An outbreak tied to Lost Love Social House in downtown London reported Aug. 18 is tied to 16 cases as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, a separate outbreak tied to Delilah’s, also in the downtown, is linked to at least 27 cases as of Thursday. The outbreak was declared Aug. 15.

Elsewhere, the health unit says one outbreak is active involving Total Package Hockey Day Camp, declared Aug. 20. The outbreak is linked to at least three cases.

Camps and childcare

The MLHU is reporting one case at St. Theresa YMCA Child Care.

It is also reporting cases at the following camps:

Canadian Fade Golf Academy Summer Junior Camp (one case)

London Devilettes Girls Hockey Association Junior Summer Camp (two cases)

London Minor Football Association Day Camp – Red Storm Atom (one case)

YMCA – Fanshawe Conservation Area Summer Day Camp (two cases)

According to the health unit, their figures count London-Middlesex residents only.

Vaccinations and testing

As of end of day Aug. 21, 74.6 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 82.5 per cent have had at least one dose.

According to the health unit, all deaths reported in the last six weeks in the region were among people who were unvaccinated.

Only one hospitalization, or five per cent of hospitalizations, involved someone who was fully vaccinated.

When looking at all cases, 13.58 per cent (or 74 of 545 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 18 per cent (or 98 cases) were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 781 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day count since early June. The provincial case total now stands at 562,756.

Of the 781 new cases recorded, the data showed 485 were unvaccinated people, 83 were partially vaccinated people, 147 were fully vaccinated people and for 66 people, the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 185 cases were recorded in Toronto, 96 in Peel Region, 93 in York Region, 67 in Windsor-Essex, 66 in Hamilton and 40 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 40 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,489 as 17 new deaths were recorded. However, the ministry of health said 14 of the deaths occurred more than two months ago. Three of the deaths are new.

Ontario reported 306 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by four from the previous day) with 158 patients in intensive care units (down by seven) and 128 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by six).

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 36,195 vaccines (12,934 for a first shot and 23,261 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 9.8 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 75.7 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 82.6 per cent.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported six cases Friday for a total of 4,066 with 28 active, 3,954 resolved (an increase of one) and 84 deaths.

Of the 28 active cases, 10 are in St. Thomas, four in Woodstock and three each in Ingersoll and Aylmer. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There are currently three individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, including one person in the ICU.

The number of variant cases climbed by six to 979. Of those, 769 involve the Alpha variant, 155 the Delta, and 55 the Beta or Gamma variant.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The region’s test positive rate was 1.5 per cent for the week of Aug. 15, down from an updated 1.8 per cent for the week of Aug. 8.



As of Aug. 22, SWPH says 81.6 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 74.3 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Health officials say the mass immunization clinic in St. Thomas will administer its final doses at Memorial Arena on Sept. 10 before reopening on Sept. 13 at a new location at 1230 Talbot St.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported one new case on Friday and three recoveries for a total of 2,013 cases with 19 active, 1,937 recovered and 57 deaths.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern has climbed by three to 394.

Of the 19 active cases, 10 are in Perth County, five are in Huron County, and four are in Stratford. Case counts by municipality during the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one is currently listed as hospitalized with COVID-19.

An outbreak declared Aug. 20 remains active involving Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East, a long-term care home. It currently involves four residents and four staff members.

There is one active community outbreak, but HPPH has not provided any details about it.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 15, up from an updated 1.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 8.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Aug. 23, 79.4 per cent of residents age 12 and older have had at least one dose while 72.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

HPPH is providing “more options to make it easier for residents to get vaccinated, including walk-ins, evening hours, pop-up locations and a drive-thru clinic.” Further information can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported one new case and one new death Friday for a total of 3,682 with 20 active, 3,593 recoveries and 69 total deaths.

Details on the most recent death are not known.

Data from Lambton Public Health regarding variant cases in the region remains unavailable due to changes to the province’s case and contact management system. The health unit says the tally will be reported “as soon as provincial data remediation is complete.”

As of Aug. 18, the number of cases involving a variant of concern was 690.

Bluewater Health says it currently has zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease from one on Wednesday.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.41 for the week of Aug. 15, up from 1.29 per cent for the week of Aug. 8.

LPH says 71.4 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 77.2 per cent have had at least one dose.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues, Jacquelyn LeBel and Matthew Trevithick.

