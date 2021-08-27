Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Health Canada approval for kids 12+

Send this page to someone via email

As the Delta variant rages through unvaccinated populations in Canada ahead of the back-to-school season, children aged 12 and up will now be able to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada authorized the use of the highly effective mRNA vaccine for Canadian children between the ages of 12 and 17 on Friday morning.

The vaccine had only been available to those over the age of 18 so far, though the Pfizer mRNA vaccine was authorized for kids over the age of 12 back in May 2021.

(1/3) Health Canada has authorized the use of the Moderna #CovidVaccine in youth aged 12 to 17. Until now, this vaccine was only authorized for use in people 18 years of age or older. pic.twitter.com/xMqf6MGR0A — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) August 27, 2021

