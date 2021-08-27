Menu

Canada

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets Health Canada approval for kids 12+

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 11:46 am
Click to play video: 'Children going back to school without masks, COVID-19 vaccine will fuel Delta variant: study' Children going back to school without masks, COVID-19 vaccine will fuel Delta variant: study
Kids and teachers across the country are headed back to school but provinces have taken a varied approach as to how classrooms will look like in the fall and whether educators need to be vaccinated. A new study not yet published reveals how sending children back without masks or vaccine mandates will only fuel the Delta variant wave. Jamie Maraucher reports.

As the Delta variant rages through unvaccinated populations in Canada ahead of the back-to-school season, children aged 12 and up will now be able to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada authorized the use of the highly effective mRNA vaccine for Canadian children between the ages of 12 and 17 on Friday morning.

The vaccine had only been available to those over the age of 18 so far, though the Pfizer mRNA vaccine was authorized for kids over the age of 12 back in May 2021.

More to come.

