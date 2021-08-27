City of London COVID-19 vaccine policy to come into full force October 1

Send this page to someone via email

Civic administration with the City of London has unveiled its Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Administrative Policy, which will begin Sept. 15, though portions of the policy won’t come into effect until Oct. 1.

The policy will apply to all almost everyone employed by the City of London, directly or indirectly as staff of contractors or as consultants, as well as volunteers, interns and students on placement.

However, it does not apply to those at Dearness Home as they are governed by policies and procedures on a provincial level. As well, employees on a leave of absence are not impacted.

Everyone impacted will have to:

provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, or

provide a written attestation of the medical reason or Ontario Human Rights Code reason for not being fully vaccinated as well as undertake regular testing, or

complete an educational session and undertake regular testing.

If someone is partially vaccinated, they will have to submit to regular testing until 14 days after their second dose.

Everyone impacted will be asked to submit their proof of vaccination or attestation of reason for not being fully vaccinated starting Sept. 15. Testing and educational sessions will get underway October 1.

The policy will remain in place “for an undefined period of time, as long as the risks and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are present,” the report reads.

“It will be reviewed on a regular basis and amended if required as information and data regarding COVID-19 evolves and informed by the advice of Public Health.”

The policy, the report states, is in response to “evolving data around the transmissibility of the Delta variant” and “increasing COVID-19 cases both locally and provincially,” and the fact that “vaccination, in combination with health and safety precautions, have been identified by public health as the single most effective means” of reducing COVID-19 transmission.

It also notes that the city has an obligation under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to “take every precaution reasonable in the circumstances for the protection of its workers” and that all information collected for the policy will be “treated in compliance with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.”

The report outlining the policy will be presented at Monday’s Corporate Services Committee meeting.

Locally, the seven-day case average for the London-Middlesex region was 29 as of Wednesday, up from 18 the previous seven days, and 7.1 one month ago.

Of all cases reported by the Middlesex-London Health Unit in the past six weeks, only 13.39 per cent of COVID-19 cases involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

— with files from Global News’ Matthew Trevithick.