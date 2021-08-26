central okanagan August 26 2021 7:53pm 02:11 ‘They need more time’; Kelowna chamber asks for delay of incoming vaccine mandate The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is asking the province to delay the incoming vaccine mandate as it says its members are not ready to enforce the new rules. Some Kelowna businesses pushing back against vaccine cards REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144950/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8144950/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?