central okanagan
August 26 2021 7:53pm
02:11

‘They need more time’; Kelowna chamber asks for delay of incoming vaccine mandate

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is asking the province to delay the incoming vaccine mandate as it says its members are not ready to enforce the new rules.

