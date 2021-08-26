Menu

August 26 2021 11:57pm
Brandon University to require full vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test

Brandon University is joining other major Manitoba post-secondary institutions in requiring staff and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this school year.

