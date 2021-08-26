Brandon University to require full vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test

Send this page to someone via email

Brandon University is joining other major Manitoba post-secondary institutions in requiring staff and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this school year.

In a release Thursday, BU said faculty, staff and students will either need to provide proof of immunization or a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to come to campus.

“This is an interim administrative decision made in the interests of providing some clarity and fairness to students and faculty, as well as offering the safest possible educational experience for the Fall Term,” the university said in a news release.

“The vaccines are safe and effective — we encourage everyone to get vaccinated at their earliest opportunity.”

The university said full vaccination will be required no later than Oct. 31. The school will be offering on-campus vaccination clinics Sept. 7 to 9 in order to help the unvaccinated meet the deadline.

For the fall term, BU has also implemented a full mask mandate, as well as limited class sizes, physical distancing, and enhanced sanitization and ventilation.

The move comes as several Manitoba post-secondary institutions announced vaccine mandates last week, including the universities of Winnipeg and Manitoba as well as Red River College.

At the time, BU said it would implement a vaccine policy, but wasn’t requiring students to be vaccinated before classes start next month.

–With files from Sam Thompson

