Health

Brandon University to require full vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 test

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 12:03 pm
Brandon University now says all faculty and students will need to be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a recent negative test for the virus this fall. View image in full screen
Brandon University now says all faculty and students will need to be either vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide proof of a recent negative test for the virus this fall. Global News

Brandon University  is joining other major Manitoba post-secondary institutions in requiring staff and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 this school year.

In a release Thursday, BU said faculty, staff and students will either need to provide proof of immunization or a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to come to campus.

Read more: 3 largest post-secondary schools in Manitoba to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students, staff

“This is an interim administrative decision made in the interests of providing some clarity and fairness to students and faculty, as well as offering the safest possible educational experience for the Fall Term,” the university said in a news release.

“The vaccines are safe and effective — we encourage everyone to get vaccinated at their earliest opportunity.”

The university said full vaccination will be required no later than Oct. 31. The school will be offering on-campus vaccination clinics Sept. 7 to 9 in order to help the unvaccinated meet the deadline.

Trending Stories

For the fall term, BU has also implemented a full mask mandate, as well as limited class sizes, physical distancing, and enhanced sanitization and ventilation.

Read more: Manitoba reports more than 100 new COVID-19 cases

The move comes as several Manitoba post-secondary institutions announced vaccine mandates last week, including the universities of Winnipeg and Manitoba as well as Red River College.

At the time, BU said it would implement a vaccine policy, but wasn’t requiring students to be vaccinated before classes start next month.

–With files from Sam Thompson

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

