Global News at Noon Toronto
August 26 2021 12:37pm
02:20

Toronto District School Board trustees vote unanimously in favour of mandatory COVID vaccination plan

The plan would require all TDSB trustees, staff and visitors to show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination and would be in place before the start of the school year. Marianne Dimain reports.

