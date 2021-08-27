Menu

Canada

Chopped salad kits and kale blends sold in Ontario, possibly nationally recalled over Listeria concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2021 6:46 am
Two examples of the chopped salad kits recalled over possible Listeria contamination. View image in full screen
Two examples of the chopped salad kits recalled over possible Listeria contamination. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

OTTAWA — Curation Foods brand Kale Salad Blends and Eat Smart brand Chopped Salad Kits are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible listeria contamination.

The products were sold across Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces as well.

The items being recalled were sold in various sized packages with best before dates of Aug. 24, 2021.

If you purchased any of them the Canadian Food Inspection Agency says they should be thrown out or returned to the store that sold them.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by its test results, but adds that there have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the salads.

Food contaminated with listeria can cause symptoms that include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in severe cases even death.

Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 1. View image in full screen
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 1. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 2. View image in full screen
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 2. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 3. View image in full screen
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 3. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 4. View image in full screen
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 4. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 5. View image in full screen
Eat Smart chopped salad kit. Example 5. Canadian Food Inspection Agency
© 2021 The Canadian Press
