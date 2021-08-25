Menu

Canada

Salad kit sold in Ontario, possibly nationally recalled over Listeria concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 6:39 am
A photo of the Asian Sesame Chopped Salad Kit. View image in full screen
A photo of the Asian Sesame Chopped Salad Kit. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Curation Foods is recalling its Eat Smart brand Asian Sesame Chopped Salad Kit over a possible Listeria contamination.

The recall covers 340g packages with a best before date of Aug. 24.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the salad kits were sold in Ontario, and possibly nationally.

Read more: Some deli products containing broccoli recalled over Listeria concerns

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in some cases even death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
