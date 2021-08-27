Sarnia police officer charged with sexual assault following SIU investigation

Send this page to someone via email

SARNIA, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says a police officer with the Sarnia, Ont., force has been charged with sexual assault.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was contacted in June by the Sarnia Police Service regarding a complaint that a woman had made against an officer.

The SIU says it investigated the allegation and found reasonable grounds to believe that crimes had been committed.

Read more: SIU investigates sexual assault allegations against police officer in Sarnia

The agency says that as a result Const. Christopher Noordam has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of breach of trust.

Noordam is due to make a court appearance in Sarnia on Sept. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.