SIU investigates sexual assault allegations against police officer in Sarnia

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating allegations that a Sarnia Police officer committed a sexual assault.

According to police, they received a report on June 4 that an officer had sexually assaulted a member of the public.

Due to the nature of the complaint, SIU was notified that same day.

The SIU advised Sarnia Police on Wednesday that the unit would invoke its mandate and investigate.

The SIU’s mandate is to investigate actions by police resulting in injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.

