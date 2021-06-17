Menu

Crime

SIU investigates sexual assault allegations against police officer in Sarnia

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 17, 2021 10:18 am
The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces.
The SIU is an arms-length civilian agency that investigates allegations of serious injury, death, or sexual assault involving Ontario police forces. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating allegations that a Sarnia Police officer committed a sexual assault.

According to police, they received a report on June 4 that an officer had sexually assaulted a member of the public.

Due to the nature of the complaint, SIU was notified that same day.

The SIU advised Sarnia Police on Wednesday that the unit would invoke its mandate and investigate.

The SIU’s mandate is to investigate actions by police resulting in injury, death, or allegations of sexual assault.

