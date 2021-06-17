Menu

Canada

Multiple stations respond to significant fire in downtown Forest, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 17, 2021 8:27 am
Petrolia & North Enniskillen Fire Department responding to a fire in downtown Forest Wednesday, June 16. View image in full screen
Emergency crews, including multiple local fire departments, were called to a fire in downtown Forest late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lambton County OPP, firefighters from four different stations near the town area arrived at the fire on King Street around 5 p.m.

Larges plums of smoke could be seen billowing from behind a row of businesses on King Street.

Fire crews were at the scene well into the evening.

The investigation into what caused the fire is in its early stages, and there is no word on potential damages at this point.

No injuries have been reported.

King Street in Forest remains closed between Main and James streets.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Petrolia & North Enniskillen Fire Department View image in full screen
Ontario Fire London OPP EMS lambton county Forest lambton opp

