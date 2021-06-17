Multiple stations respond to significant fire in downtown Forest, Ont.

Emergency crews, including multiple local fire departments, were called to a fire in downtown Forest late Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lambton County OPP, firefighters from four different stations near the town area arrived at the fire on King Street around 5 p.m.
Larges plums of smoke could be seen billowing from behind a row of businesses on King Street.
Fire crews were at the scene well into the evening.
The investigation into what caused the fire is in its early stages, and there is no word on potential damages at this point.
Trending Stories
No injuries have been reported.
King Street in Forest remains closed between Main and James streets.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments