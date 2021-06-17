Multiple stations respond to significant fire in downtown Forest, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews, including multiple local fire departments, were called to a fire in downtown Forest late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lambton County OPP, firefighters from four different stations near the town area arrived at the fire on King Street around 5 p.m.

Larges plums of smoke could be seen billowing from behind a row of businesses on King Street.

Fire crews were at the scene well into the evening.

#LambtonOPP is on scene of a structure fire on King Street in Forest. Fire crews from four different stations are tending to the blaze. King St will be closed between Main and James. No injuries reported at this time and cause is TBD. ^jb pic.twitter.com/DBdjb2WkeV — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 17, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation into what caused the fire is in its early stages, and there is no word on potential damages at this point.

No injuries have been reported.

King Street in Forest remains closed between Main and James streets.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

View image in full screen Petrolia & North Enniskillen Fire Department. Petrolia & North Enniskillen Fire Department