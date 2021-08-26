SFU to require COVID-19 vaccine disclosure, implement rapid testing for unvaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

One of British Columbia’s biggest post-secondary institutions is laying out new COVID-19 safety measures amid an escalating debate over stricter vaccination policies in the province.

Universities and schools are not included in the province’s new vaccine passport system, prompting a wave of concern from some students and staff.

On Thursday, Simon Fraser University said it won’t require people attending campus — including students, staff and visitors — to be vaccinated, but it will require them to confidentially disclose their vaccination status.

Those who are not vaccinated or who do not disclose their status will be subject to “regular rapid testing,” SFU president and vice-chancellor Joy Johnson announced Thursday.

“I am part of active conversations with our partners to ensure access to the resources we need to implement this approach, including rapid testing kits,” Johnson wrote.

“We are working to determine a process and platform to manage this confidential data. We are also having conversations with our faculty and staff associations and unions, as well as our student societies.”

SFU students and staff are being asked to fill out an anonymous survey to help the university implement rapid testing plans.

While B.C.’s vaccine passport will not apply to post-secondary institutions, staff and students will need to mask up in all indoor public places, including hallways and classrooms.

Students living in on-campus residences will also need to prove vaccination, as will those accessing certain non-essential services and activities such as restaurants, pubs, gyms and sporting events.