Canada ‘should be proud’ to raise flag again, O’Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves
Canada 'should be proud' to raise flag again, O'Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Health

Alberta reports 1,112 new COVID-19 infections Thursday as hospitalizations rise

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 7:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Medical Association pushes for mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers' Alberta Medical Association pushes for mandatory vaccines for healthcare workers
In the fourth wave of COVID-19, the Alberta Medical Association is pushing for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated. The AMA says the move is to not only protect staff but also vulnerable patients. AMA president Dr. Paul Boucher joins Global News at Noon with more.

Alberta’s active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, with 1,112 new infections confirmed on Thursday — bringing the total active cases to 9,066.

Hospitalizations are also continuing to increase.

According to Alberta Health, 308 people are in hospital with the virus — up from 284 on Wednesday — and 64 of them are being treated in ICUs. That’s five more intensive care patients than the previous day.

Read more: 2 more OR closures at Royal Alexandra Hospital scheduled: AHS

Of the people in hospital, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted 79.1 per cent are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 98.5 per cent either have one, or no doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Between June 1 and Aug 25 88% of COVID ICU patients were unvaccinated,” Hinshaw said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Click to play video: 'Calls grow louder for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to return to work' Calls grow louder for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to return to work
Calls grow louder for Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to return to work

Four additional deaths were reported Thursday, putting the province’s total mortality rate from COVID-19 at 2,260.

As of Thursday, 5,520,209 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta, and a total of 5,066,185 tests had been done, with 10,572 taking place over the previous 24 hours.

The government announced Thursday it would offer Albertans a vaccine card that shows their vaccination status, but “will not be following other provinces in implementing a vaccine passport program.” No timeline was given for when the cards would be ready.

