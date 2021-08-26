Alberta reports 1,112 new COVID-19 infections Thursday as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, with 1,112 new infections confirmed on Thursday — bringing the total active cases to 9,066.

Hospitalizations are also continuing to increase.

According to Alberta Health, 308 people are in hospital with the virus — up from 284 on Wednesday — and 64 of them are being treated in ICUs. That’s five more intensive care patients than the previous day.

Of the people in hospital, Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted 79.1 per cent are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 98.5 per cent either have one, or no doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Between June 1 and Aug 25 88% of COVID ICU patients were unvaccinated,” Hinshaw said.

Four additional deaths were reported Thursday, putting the province’s total mortality rate from COVID-19 at 2,260.

As of Thursday, 5,520,209 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta, and a total of 5,066,185 tests had been done, with 10,572 taking place over the previous 24 hours.

The government announced Thursday it would offer Albertans a vaccine card that shows their vaccination status, but “will not be following other provinces in implementing a vaccine passport program.” No timeline was given for when the cards would be ready.