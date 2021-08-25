Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations, daily case rate jump Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health said Wednesday it confirmed 1,076 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours out of 11,747 tests.

There were 284 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, a jump from 258 the previous day.

There were 59 patients being treated in ICU, up two from Tuesday.

One COVID-19-related death was reported to Alberta Health in the last 24 hours, putting the provincial death toll at 2,356.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at 9.3 per cent.

There were a total of 8,496 active COVID-19 cases across the province as of Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health shared on Twitter that 80 per cent of patients in hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 59 in ICU, 98.3 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“Having both doses of vaccine has shown to be very effective at protecting us and our families from COVID-19,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw wrote.

“Here in Alberta, we are seeing up to 93 per cent effectiveness against variants of concern for those who are fully vaccinated.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Here in Alberta, we are seeing up to 93 per cent effectiveness against variants of concern for those who are fully vaccinated."

As of Wednesday, 77.5 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated.

You can book a free vaccine appointment on the provincial website.

NDP health critic David Shepherd called the daily case count “alarming.”

“This is the highest number of cases we have seen in more than three months and all indicators are trending in the wrong direction. Another 26 Albertans were hospitalized in the last 24 hours alone.”

The Opposition is calling on the health minister and premier to answer questions and present a plan for fall.

“Jason Kenney declared the pandemic over, but he was clearly wrong.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Jason Kenney declared the pandemic over, but he was clearly wrong."

“The UCP has to show up, admit their mistakes, release the modelling that was promised weeks ago, and present a credible plan to address rising cases and hospitalizations.”

The Opposition is pressing the province to release the data the UCP said informed its decision to lift further COVID-19 testing, tracing and isolation rules. The NDP is also calling on the government to take action to combat rising case numbers, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

“With our health-care system under enormous strain and the situation deteriorating, (Health Minister) Tyler Shandro must come out of hiding and present his plan now that he is back from vacation,” Shepherd said.

“We see leaders in other jurisdictions stepping up, putting new policies in place, supporting their local businesses, supporting their local school boards, supporting individuals who are trying to plan and prepare for their fall.

“The government of Alberta, meanwhile, is abdicating its responsibility, making everybody else do the work they should be doing.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The government of Alberta, meanwhile, is abdicating its responsibility, making everybody else do the work they should be doing."

“It is not the job of the Alberta public to be public health experts in making these decisions,” Shepherd said. “We need leadership from our government.”

In a statement to Global News on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Alberta Health said the recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations are “overwhelmingly among unvaccinated Albertans.

“Nearly 97 per cent of patients in the ICU are un-vaccinated or only partially vaccinated, according to the latest data,” Steve Buick said.

“Vaccines remain the only sure way out of the pandemic. They protect us, our families and the wider community.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Vaccines remain the only sure way out of the pandemic. They protect us, our families and the wider community."

He said the province has launched an Alberta-wide marketing campaign and incentive program to address vaccine hesitancy.

Hinshaw continues to provide daily updates on COVID-19, Buick said.

“She and Alberta Health are monitoring the trends closely in Alberta and other jurisdictions, and will bring forward any new advice to government if and as they see fit.”

Alberta and Saskatchewan said they are not planning to follow broad mask mandates announced this week by neighbouring western provinces.

Manitoba and British Columbia are reintroducing mask rules to arrest a rise in COVID-19 case numbers.

Both Alberta and Saskatchewan said that vaccination is the best, most effective route out of the pandemic and continue to urge residents who have not done so to get the two-jab protection.

Alberta Health spokesman Steve Buick noted that mask rules still apply in health-care settings and on public transit in the province.

Manitoba is requiring masks again in all indoor public places, including schools, while also mandating mandatory vaccinations for front-line provincial employees who work with vulnerable populations.

B.C. has brought back an order requiring people to wear masks in all indoor spaces, such as malls, grocery stores and on public transit.

— With files from The Canadian Press

