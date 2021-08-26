Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - Canada ‘should be proud’ to raise flag again, O’Toole says on unmarked Indigenous graves

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek man accused of exposing himself to women in Coquitlam

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 4:21 pm
Coquitlam RCMP have released composite sketches of a suspect believed to be responsible for several indecent exposures in recent months.
Coquitlam RCMP have released composite sketches of a suspect believed to be responsible for several indecent exposures in recent months. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP has released composite sketches of a man suspected of exposing himself to several women in recent months.

Both incidents happened near Eagle Ridge Drive, and police believe the same man is responsible.

Read more: Man charged after following, exposing himself to woman in Vancouver’s Gastown: Police

The first incident happened near the top of the Coquitlam Crunch on May 24, around 5:45 p.m.

Mounties say a woman saw the man walk past her, then stare at her for “an uncomfortable amount of time.”

Click to play video: 'Indecent exposure at Vancouver elementary school' Indecent exposure at Vancouver elementary school
Indecent exposure at Vancouver elementary school – Jun 9, 2021

According to the police, the man doubled back towards the woman, and then exposed himself to her. The woman drove away and called police, who stepped up patrols in the area.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Mounties said two women had since come forward to report a similar incident on Saturday, involving a suspect with a similar description.

Police are looking for a South Asian or Middle Eastern man in his mid-40s.

Read more: Number of reported sexual assaults at Coquitlam’s Glen Park climbs to 7

He is described as five-foot-9 with a medium build, short black hair and short black facial stubble.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, orange raincoat, white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sexual Assault tagCoquitlam tagsexual harassment tagIndecent Act tagCoquitlam RCMP tagIndecent Exposure tagexpose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers