Police seek man accused of exposing himself to women in Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP has released composite sketches of a man suspected of exposing himself to several women in recent months.

Both incidents happened near Eagle Ridge Drive, and police believe the same man is responsible.

The first incident happened near the top of the Coquitlam Crunch on May 24, around 5:45 p.m.

Mounties say a woman saw the man walk past her, then stare at her for “an uncomfortable amount of time.”

1:42 Indecent exposure at Vancouver elementary school Indecent exposure at Vancouver elementary school – Jun 9, 2021

According to the police, the man doubled back towards the woman, and then exposed himself to her. The woman drove away and called police, who stepped up patrols in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, Mounties said two women had since come forward to report a similar incident on Saturday, involving a suspect with a similar description.

Police are looking for a South Asian or Middle Eastern man in his mid-40s.

He is described as five-foot-9 with a medium build, short black hair and short black facial stubble.

He was wearing a black baseball cap, orange raincoat, white shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has additional information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.