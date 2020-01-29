Number of reported sexual assaults at Coquitlam’s Glen Park climbs to 7

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP say they’re investigating an additional three reports of sexual assaults in the city’s Glen Park.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says the three new alleged victims came forward after police announced four reported assaults in the area earlier this week.

Coquitlam RCMP investigates string of sex assaults

“These [additional reports] date back to November and December of last year,” said McLaughlin.

“One of the reasons that the victims hadn’t come forward is they weren’t even sure an assault had taken place, which speaks to the rapid and transitory nature, if you will, of how these things are happening.”

According to police, the suspect has targeted adult women in and around the park, usually between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Police allege that the suspect approached his victims quickly and either grabbed or slapped them before running away.

None of the alleged victims have been able to get a clear look at the man.

Port Coquitlam teen and mother speak out about alleged assault

“The description of the suspect is still rather vague. Again, we haven’t had anyone who’s been able to see his face,” said McLaughlin.

“We’d like to get to the bottom of it. We are making progress, but certainly anybody who has any information is encouraged to please give us a call.”

Police are urging anyone with information or who believes they may be a victim to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.

They’re also urging women in the area to be extra-aware when walking in the evenings, and to consider doing so with a friend or partner.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call 911.