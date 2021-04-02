Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after following, exposing himself to woman in Vancouver’s Gastown: Police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 4:46 pm
Pedestrians walk through Maple Tree Square in the historic Gastown shopping and restaurant district in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 18, 2020. View image in full screen
Pedestrians walk through Maple Tree Square in the historic Gastown shopping and restaurant district in Vancouver, British Columbia on September 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton

Vancouver police say a man has been charged after allegedly following a woman and exposing his genitals to her in Gastown.

Police say the woman was walking home from a jog in the area of Carrall and East Cordova streets around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, when the man approached her.

Read more: Recent sex assault prompts neighbours to form ‘Gastown Guardians’ group

Investigators say he used “aggressive language,” then followed her back to her apartment building.

The woman was able to safely get herself indoors and call police, while the man allegedly exposed himself to her “while acting aggressively.”

Click to play video: 'Woman alleges man spat on her in Gastown sparking COVID-19 concerns' Woman alleges man spat on her in Gastown sparking COVID-19 concerns
Woman alleges man spat on her in Gastown sparking COVID-19 concerns – Jul 29, 2020

“This victim in this file did exactly what we advise everyone to do when they feel unsafe or afraid,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release. “She got to a place of safety and called police right away. From that, we were able to arrest the suspect within minutes.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Double stabbing in Gastown leads to Vancouver’s first homicide of 2021

Police said Christopher Larsen, 31, has been charged with committing an indecent act and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

He remains in police custody.

Neighbours in the area recently formed a community group called the “Gastown Guardians,” in the wake of a sexual assault and escalating crime.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSexual Assaultvancouver policesexual harassmentVancouver crimeIndecent ExposureSex crimeSexual actGastown Crimegastown sex crime

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers