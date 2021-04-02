Man charged after following, exposing himself to woman in Vancouver’s Gastown: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a man has been charged after allegedly following a woman and exposing his genitals to her in Gastown.

Police say the woman was walking home from a jog in the area of Carrall and East Cordova streets around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, when the man approached her.

Investigators say he used “aggressive language,” then followed her back to her apartment building.

The woman was able to safely get herself indoors and call police, while the man allegedly exposed himself to her “while acting aggressively.”

“This victim in this file did exactly what we advise everyone to do when they feel unsafe or afraid,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release. “She got to a place of safety and called police right away. From that, we were able to arrest the suspect within minutes.”

Police said Christopher Larsen, 31, has been charged with committing an indecent act and resisting or obstructing a police officer.

He remains in police custody.

Neighbours in the area recently formed a community group called the “Gastown Guardians,” in the wake of a sexual assault and escalating crime.