Crime

RCMP in Greenwood, N.S. searching for suspect in indecent act complaint

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 3:53 pm
Kings District RCMP is investigating an indecent act following an incident in Greenwood. View image in full screen
Kings District RCMP is investigating an indecent act following an incident in Greenwood. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

RCMP are looking for a man who was allegedly committing an indecent act in a Greenwood, N.S. parking lot while following a woman.

Police received the complaint on Monday afternoon.

Read more: Nova Scotia police investigate indecent act in Canadian Tire parking lot

According to RCMP, the woman was in a commercial parking lot on Central Avenue and was in her vehicle. The suspect was also in a vehicle.

The woman called police after leaving the scene, but by the time police arrived at the lot, the man was gone.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s, with short dark hair and was wearing a red or black shirt.

He was driving a grey Toyota Echo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kings District RCMP at 902-765-3317 or Crime Stoppers.

