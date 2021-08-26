Calgary police concerned about gun violence, seek information on Crescent Heights shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help in relation to a shooting in the Crescent Heights neighbourhood last week.

At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, police were called to the 200 block of 11 Avenue N.E. following multiple reports of gunshots in the area.

Police said a man was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound and there was evidence that a shooting had occurred.

The man was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police do not believe the victim knew the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

Officers have since identified two vehicles they believe were in the area at the time of the shooting: a silver Nissan Versa and a turquoise Chevrolet Spark. Police believe the drivers of the vehicles may have information about the shooting.

“Gun violence in Calgary’s neighbourhoods is very concerning and we are working to understand what happened here and who may be involved,” Staff Sgt. Keith Sylvester said in a media release Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the vehicles or the shooting is asked to contact the CPS at 403-266-1234. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.