Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police report shows 2020 spike in gun violence

By Jenna Freeman Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 7:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Number of shootings in Calgary increased in 2020: police' Number of shootings in Calgary increased in 2020: police
WATCH: The Calgary Police Service says the number of shootings in Calgary spiked in 2020. As Jenna Freeman reports, officers are also seeing more guns on the streets.

In its annual report to council, Calgary police said there were 112 shootings in Calgary in 2020.

The numbers represented a 40 per cent increase over the five-year average in the city.

Calgary police criminal operations and intelligence superintendent Cliff O’Brien said there appears to be more guns on city streets.

“Twenty-five years ago if we recovered a gun at a traffic stop, it was a big deal,” O’Brien said. “Now we’re recovering them certainly nightly, if not several times a night.”

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating targeted fatal shooting; B.C. victim identified

O’Brien said it is hard to pinpoint the reason shootings have increased, but said it could be cyclical.

“We’ll see that there will be organized crime groups perhaps that get into a gang warfare. We’ll arrest them, get them in jail; eventually, they get out and might be going back to the same activity they were involved in before.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘I was in shock’: Calgary security guard left shaken after violent encounter

Ward 11 councilor George Chahal said the issue is concerning but trying to curb the number of guns in Calgary is a complicated matter.

Chahal said there needs to be conversations with stakeholders and the community.

“We need to make sure that we tackle the real issues when it comes to guns,” he said. “Gun smuggling and how those guns are legally obtained and used in crimes and stolen and stored.”

O’Brien said this is not an issue that is isolated to Calgary — there has been a spike in violent crime across Canada.

Calgary police have targeted the top violent offenders and also implemented a gang strategy to try and curb the gun violence.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCPS tagGuns tagGeorge Chahal tagGuns and Gangs tagCalgary gun violence tagCliff O'Brien tagCPS annual report tagCalgary police gun report tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers