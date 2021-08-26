Menu

Canada

Woman dies in ATV rollover in rural Sask. community

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 12:20 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP say a woman was involved in a fatal ATV rollover on Wednesday evening.

A release on Thursday stated that Kindersley RCMP, Kindersley EMS and Kerrobert Fire Services responded to the call at about 6:30 p.m.

The incident occurred in the community of Tramping Lake, Sask., located about 105 kilometres southwest from North Battleford.

Read more: Saskatoon man dead after collision between RV and car by Alberta border

The female driver, a resident from the Netherhill, Sask. area just east of Kindersley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released by police at this time.

Kindersley RCMP are investigating the incident.

