Woman dies in ATV rollover in rural Sask. community

Saskatchewan RCMP say a woman was involved in a fatal ATV rollover on Wednesday evening.

A release on Thursday stated that Kindersley RCMP, Kindersley EMS and Kerrobert Fire Services responded to the call at about 6:30 p.m.

The incident occurred in the community of Tramping Lake, Sask., located about 105 kilometres southwest from North Battleford.

The female driver, a resident from the Netherhill, Sask. area just east of Kindersley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released by police at this time.

Kindersley RCMP are investigating the incident.

