Crime

Man exposes himself at drive-thru window in Wasaga Beach

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 6:19 pm
Police have laid charges after a man reportedly exposed himself at a drive-thru at a local business. View image in full screen
Police have laid charges after a man reportedly exposed himself at a drive-thru at a local business. The Canadian Press file

A 53-year-old Brampton man has been charged after he exposed himself while travelling through a drive-thru window in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Aug. 14.

According to police, someone complained of the man who reportedly committed an indecent act at a local business.

Read more: Retired Port Hope police officer charged with indecent act, sexual assault in Cobourg

Officers then started investigating, and in the days that followed, they received several other complaints matching the original suspect and vehicle description.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday morning, the man — Jose Pacheco, 53, from Brampton — was charged with four counts of nudity and indecent exposure.

He is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

