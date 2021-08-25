Man exposes himself at drive-thru window in Wasaga Beach

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old Brampton man has been charged after he exposed himself while travelling through a drive-thru window in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Aug. 14.

According to police, someone complained of the man who reportedly committed an indecent act at a local business.

Officers then started investigating, and in the days that followed, they received several other complaints matching the original suspect and vehicle description.

On Wednesday morning, the man — Jose Pacheco, 53, from Brampton — was charged with four counts of nudity and indecent exposure.

He is scheduled to appear in court in September.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

