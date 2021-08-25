Man exposes himself at drive-thru window in Wasaga Beach

A 53-year-old Brampton man has been charged after he exposed himself while travelling through a drive-thru window in Wasaga Beach, Ont., on Aug. 14.
According to police, someone complained of the man who reportedly committed an indecent act at a local business.
Officers then started investigating, and in the days that followed, they received several other complaints matching the original suspect and vehicle description.
Trending Stories
On Wednesday morning, the man — Jose Pacheco, 53, from Brampton — was charged with four counts of nudity and indecent exposure.
He is scheduled to appear in court in September.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Police handcuff woman for wearing thong at Myrtle Beach
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments