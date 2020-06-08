Menu

Crime

Retired Port Hope police officer charged with indecent act, sexual assault in Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 1:50 pm
Cobourg Police Service have arrested a man and charged with him sexual assault and an indecent act.
Cobourg Police Service have arrested a man and charged with him sexual assault and an indecent act. Global Peterborough file

A Port Hope, Ont., man who retired last year as a police officer faces sex-related charges following an investigation by police in Cobourg.

As part of the ongoing investigation in the Town of Cobourg, police arrested a Port Hope man. No details were provided on the investigation.

“The incident took place on the afternoon of Friday,” said Lisa Munday, the service’s communications coordinator.

READ MORE: Belleville, Ont., police officer under fire for wearing Confederate flag shirt and comments

Steven Douglas, 55, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and an indecent act.

He was released on an undertaking with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Sept. 9, police stated Monday morning.

Cobourg police confirmed Douglas was a retired police officer with the Port Hope Police Service.

Port Hope Police Service Chief Bryant Wood tells Global News Peterborough in an email that Douglas retired from the service in July 2019 and has no current affiliation.

“Constable Steve Douglas worked his last shift in July 2019, used up his vacation time and retired in the fall of 2019,” Wood stated. “He is now a private citizen with no affiliation with our service currently.”

Anyone with information in relation to this arrest is asked to contact Det. Const. James Egas of the service’s criminal investigations bureau at 905-372-6821 ext 2202 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips, or leave an anonymous tip online.

Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic
Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre seeing an increase in calls since the COVID-19 pandemic
