Health

17 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Concern for back-to-school as COVID-19 case count rises in Ontario' Concern for back-to-school as COVID-19 case count rises in Ontario
Parents are sounding the alarm over COVID-19 health concerns as students across the province gear up for a return to the classroom. A lack of guidance has many worried, as the potential for a Delta-fueled fourth wave picked up steam. Caryn Lieberman has more.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 17 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,698, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 18 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,272, including 75 cases that are active.

Read more: Doubling time for COVID-19 ICU patients in Ontario is 2-to-3 weeks, top doctor says

Five of the new cases are in Innisfil, while five are in Barrie, two are in New Tecumseth and two are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Essa and Severn.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and one is travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, four are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 13 are unimmunized.

Meanwhile, 71.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 660 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Of the region’s total 12,698 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,284 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 660 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 561,297, including 9,472 deaths.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says' COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says
