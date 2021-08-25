17 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 17 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,698, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 18 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Wednesday, bringing that total to 5,272, including 75 cases that are active.

Five of the new cases are in Innisfil, while five are in Barrie, two are in New Tecumseth and two are in Orillia.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Essa and Severn.

Four of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired and one is travel-related.

Story continues below advertisement

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Of the new cases, four are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 13 are unimmunized.

Meanwhile, 71.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64.2 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,698 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,284 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 660 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 561,297, including 9,472 deaths.

Advertisement