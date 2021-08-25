Hockey Canada ‘maltreatment’ rule outlines enforcement for discrimination on and off ice

Send this page to someone via email

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday it has updated its rulebook “to focus on recognizing and reporting incidents of maltreatment.”

In a news release, the organization said its 13 members unanimously approved the adoption of Section 11: Maltreatment in the rulebook starting the 2021-22 season.

Section 11 brings all forms of maltreatment under one section of the rulebook and provides “guidelines for escalating penalties based on the severity of the inappropriate behaviour from players and team officials.”

“Hockey Canada has made a firm commitment to making the game safe and inclusive for all who wish to participate, and the introduction of Section 11 provides our 13 members, local hockey associations and officials across the country with clearly-defined criteria for enforcing rules related to many different forms of inappropriate conduct,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada.

“We believe this is a great step towards ensuring we limit the number of incidents that occur on and off the ice, and will allow players of all ages to enjoy our game free from abuse, discrimination, racism and all forms of maltreatment.”

Certain infractions will include an indefinite suspension pending a hearing, as well mandatory hearings for repeat offenders.

Under Section 11.4 (page 142), discrimination is described as:

“Any player, goaltender or team official who engages in verbal taunts, insults or intimidation based on discriminatory grounds shall be assessed a Gross Misconduct penalty.

“Discriminatory grounds include the following, without limitation:

– Race, national or ethnic origin, skin colour or language spoken;

– Religion, faith or beliefs;

– Age;

– Sex, sexual orientation or gender identity / expression;

– Marital or familial status;

– Genetic characteristics;

– Disability.

“The referee shall report the individual(s) by completing a Game Incident Report including full details and submitting the report to the appropriate member or league delegate.”

Hockey Canada and its members also approved a new national reporting system “for incidents of discriminatory taunts, insults or intimidation, both on the ice and outside of game play.

"The new rule and reporting system includes, but is not limited to, discrimination based on race, ethnic origin, skin colour, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability."

Hockey Canada said the system will provide information on where maltreatment incidents happen, their frequency and will help the group “take progressive steps to eliminating incidents through action and education.”

Local hockey associations will be given education resources about maltreatment, including a Section 11 officiating module and coaching resource document, Hockey Canada said.

“The addition of Section 11 to the Hockey Canada Rulebook is a major step towards making the game more inclusive for all, but the reporting system will allow Hockey Canada and its 13 members to proactively implement change through education and create a better understanding of where issues are occurring,” said Scott Smith, president and chief operating officer of Hockey Canada.

“As we continue to learn and help foster an environment that is diverse, inclusive and safe, we believe the updated playing rule will greatly benefit all participants and allow more young children and adults to enjoy the game.”