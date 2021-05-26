‘It’s disgusting’: Edmonton Oilers GM reacts to racist comments about Ethan Bear

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland was sickened to find out racist messages about defenceman Ethan Bear were circulating online.

“It’s totally unacceptable and it’s disgusting,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers stars hoping best is yet to come

On Tuesday, Bear’s partner posted a message to social media denouncing racist comments towards the hockey player.

“To hide behind a screen is cowardly,” Lenasia Ned wrote. “But to use stereotypes against him an an Indigenous person is dehumanizing and awful!”

630 CHED has not seen the comments in question.

“Ethan’s an unbelievable young man,” Holland said. “He’s an amazing role model for all young athletes, especially Indigenous community. He gives time to the community, he’s popular in the locker room.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:00 Special debut for Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear Special debut for Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear – Mar 2, 2018

The comments came Monday and Tuesday after the Oilers were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

“Ethan has broken countless barriers as an Indigenous man to make it to the NHL,” Ned wrote.

“He is human. We understand there is criticism, but there is no room for racism.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He is human. We understand there is criticism, but there is no room for racism."

Holland said he just learned about the comments before Wednesday’s news conference and planned to call Bear right after. He said he would tell Bear the organization supported him and was behind him.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers swept by Jets after triple OT loss

In response to the racist comments, the hashtag #IStandWithEthan with messages from fans supporting Bear appeared Tuesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Oilers captain Andrew Ferrance tweeted his support for Bear Tuesday night, saying Bear would be an “integral part of any success the Oilers have” if he is lifted up.

“The blatantly racist comments being posted on social media this week are disgusting and these individuals must take responsibility for the harm they are causing the sport and the First Nations community,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations vice Chief Heather Bear said in a statement Wednesday.

“My nephew is a strong man and a positive role model to so many people, but it hurts our community and our First Nations youth who read and see these comments online.”

Bear was drafted by the Oilers in the fifth round in 2015. He was the first NHL player to wear a jersey with his name written in Cree syllabics in 2020.

1:50 A closer look at Edmonton Oilers prospect Ethan Bear A closer look at Edmonton Oilers prospect Ethan Bear – Sep 15, 2017

Holland described Bear as a hard worker, sharing a story where Bear was in the gym every morning during the summer working with the strength coach for a chance to compete for a spot on the Oilers roster.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s an incredible role model,” Holland said.

In a statement on Twitter, officials from the NHL said Bear represents both the game of hockey as well as his Indigenous heritage and he deserves “to feel empowered and respected on and off the ice.”

Ethan Bear represents both our game and his Indigenous heritage with dignity and pride. He, and all people from Indigenous backgrounds, deserve to feel empowered and respected on and off the ice. We stand with Ethan and his family in denouncing hate. pic.twitter.com/BQazdfjS1B — NHL (@NHL) May 26, 2021

Bear hasn’t commented publicly on any of the comments.