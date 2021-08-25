Winnipeg police arrest Ontario anti-masker at local rally

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario man known for organizing anti-mask rallies across the country was arrested Tuesday by Winnipeg police and Manitoba Justice on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police said 38-year-old Chris Saccoccia — also known as Chris Sky — was arrested at the scene of an anti-mask rally near Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue.

The warrant, issued in May, was based on two instances of Saccoccia contravening public health orders, police said.

He’s accused of failing to self-isolate upon arriving in Manitoba in January, and participating in a gathering of more than 10 people in an outdoor public place in April.

Prior to the Tuesday rally, Saccoccia took to social media, daring Winnipeg police to “come get me.”

Story continues below advertisement

A video posted to Instagram by one of his supporters appears to show him being taken into custody by a pair of Winnipeg police officers.

Saccoccia was released after a bail hearing.

This isn’t the self-styled activist’s first clash with police regarding the pandemic and public health restrictions.

He was arrested in April in Thunder Bay, and in May, he was arrested in Toronto for allegedly threatening to kill Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other Canadian premiers.

0:40 Winnipeg police issue arrest warrants for anti-mask rally organizers Winnipeg police issue arrest warrants for anti-mask rally organizers – May 28, 2021

Advertisement