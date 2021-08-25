Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2 more OR closures at Royal Alexandra Hospital scheduled: AHS

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted August 25, 2021 12:13 pm
The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta., on Sept. 23, 2020. View image in full screen
The Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton, Alta., on Sept. 23, 2020. Dave Carels, Global News

There will be two more operating room closures at the Royal Alexandra Hospital due to staffing issues in the next week, Alberta Health Services announced on Wednesday.

Four operating rooms in the Orthopedic Surgery Centre will be temporarily closed from Aug. 24-27 and then again from Aug. 31- Sept. 3.

Read more: Surgery postponed for dozens of orthopedic patients at Royal Alexandra Hospital

In total, 83 scheduled, elective surgeries have been postponed. This is in addition to the 53 cases that were postponed when the ORs had to close between Aug. 16 and Aug. 18.

“All affected patients have been notified and are being re-scheduled as soon as possible,” AHS tweeted. “Surgeries at the OSC will resume with regular coverage on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.”

Story continues below advertisement

This is the second time physician coverage for post-surgical care affected the OSC’s ability to perform surgeries this month. On Aug. 16, AHS announced four rooms were closing for 72 hours because of a staffing shortage.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta doctors call for mandatory vaccination of health workers; 629 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

AHS said the shortage earlier this month was due to a variety of reasons, including staff vacation and several clinical assistants and associations who usually provide post-surgical care recruited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is part of a bigger issue of our whole health-care system.

Story continues below advertisement

“The whole health-care system is stressed and stretched under the circumstances of having to deal with this pandemic for as long as it’s gone on and it continues to go on,” Dr. Curtis Johnston, the deputy medical director for the Edmonton zone, said in an update on Aug. 17.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Health Services updates staffing shortages after surgeries cancelled' Alberta Health Services updates staffing shortages after surgeries cancelled
Alberta Health Services updates staffing shortages after surgeries cancelled – Aug 17, 2021

The main operating room schedule will not be affected by the upcoming closures, AHS said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagAlberta Health Services tagAHS tagRoyal Alexandra Hospital tagRoyal Alex tagOperating Room tagsurgeries postponed tagOperating Room Closure tagRoyal Alex operating room closure tagRoyal Alexandra Hospital operating room closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers