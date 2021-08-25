COVID-19: Don’t bring back office workers just yet, Quebec advises employers

Send this page to someone via email

Public health authorities in Quebec are advising employers to push back their plans to bring workers back to the office as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services announced the recommendation Wednesday, citing a rise in novel coronavirus infections and the presence of the Delta variant.

A delay in employees returning to in-person work environments is “prudent” given the current situation and the fact that schools are reopening, officials say.

Many outbreaks of COVID-19 were reported in workplaces during the pandemic’s previous waves as well, according to authorities.

“It should be noted that this recommendation will be revisited at the beginning of October,” the ministry’s statement reads.

The announcement comes as the province has started to tighten measures to fight climbing case numbers. Quebec has issued stricter masks mandates for all post-secondary schools as well as elementary and high schools in certain regions to limit the spread of the virus.