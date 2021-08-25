SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Don’t bring back office workers just yet, Quebec advises employers

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport app ready for download' Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport app ready for download
The Quebec government says a vaccination passport app will be ready for download as of Wednesday morning.

Public health authorities in Quebec are advising employers to push back their plans to bring workers back to the office as the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services announced the recommendation Wednesday, citing a rise in novel coronavirus infections and the presence of the Delta variant.

A delay in employees returning to in-person work environments is “prudent” given the current situation and the fact that schools are reopening, officials say.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec says new vaccine passport system can be downloaded starting on Wednesday

Many outbreaks of COVID-19 were reported in workplaces during the pandemic’s previous waves as well, according to authorities.

“It should be noted that this recommendation will be revisited at the beginning of October,” the ministry’s statement reads.

Story continues below advertisement

The announcement comes as the province has started to tighten measures to fight climbing case numbers. Quebec has issued stricter masks mandates for all post-secondary schools as well as elementary and high schools in certain regions to limit the spread of the virus.

