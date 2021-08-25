Guelph police arrest man carrying barbed-wire baseball bat in downtown core

Send this page to someone via email

In what seemed like something out of The Walking Dead, Guelph police arrested a man on Tuesday morning allegedly carrying a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire.

Officers arrested the 24-year-old man in the downtown core at around 8 a.m.

Police said the man had been released from custody in January and was under a court order to not carry any weapons.

The previous charges include three counts of theft, four counts of breaching his probation and assault.

While searching the man, the service said officers found an eight-inch steak knife in his bag.

The knife and the barbed-wire bat were both seized by police and the man was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release order.

He will make a court appearance in December.

