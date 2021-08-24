4 COVID-19 deaths reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

No further details on the deaths or whether the deaths were provided or whether the deaths were in unvaccinated people.

Officials said 592 Saskatchewan residents with COVID-19 have died since the start of the pandemic, with a case fatality rate of 1.1 per cent.

It comes as the province reported 139 new cases, bringing the overall total to 52,800. There are currently 1,625 active cases in the province.

Saskatoon reported the most new cases — 46 — with 18 reported in the far northwest and 16 in the north-central zone. Residence information is pending in 16 cases.

Of the new cases, the province said 46.8 per cent are in those aged 20 to 39.

Officials said 11.5 per cent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 were in people who were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day average for new cases is 184 — 15.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

As of Tuesday, 100 people were in hospital for treatment — 69 who were not vaccinated — with 14 patients in intensive care.

The province said 686,298 people in the province are now fully vaccinated.