COVID-19: Saskatchewan municipalities consider vaccine mandates

The City of Toronto and Town of Banff have both confirmed their municipal employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or risk termination.

The potential mandate has also been suggested by the federal Liberals.

The announcements are stirring Saskatchewan’s municipal leaders to begin discussions as well.

“I think it’s inevitable that we’re getting to a place where we’re going to need to have that clarity,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said.

“Whether it’s a full-on vaccine mandate or an extra set of procedures in place for people who are unvaccinated, it’s something we need to discuss.”

Story continues below advertisement

Clark said he isn’t interested in ostracizing those who choose not to vaccinate, though, and is looking for an option that will incentivize people to get their second shot and make clear protocol for unvaccinated people.

“If people make the choice to be unvaccinated, I think it’s reasonable for the people around them to know (if they are) positive, (if they’ve) taken extra precautions and to make sure that there are requirements in place,” Clark explained.

Of the 12 municipalities to whom Global News reached out for comment, Weyburn, Warman, Martensville and Lloydminster responded they would not be pursuing a mandate and Humboldt, North Battleford, Saskatoon and Prince Albert said it had not yet been discussed. Swift Current officials said they will continue to follow provincial health guidelines.

The City of Regina would not clarify whether it was being discussed, but in a statement to Global News said in part:

“…We continue to monitor case numbers in Regina and the province, and remain committed to working closely with the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority.”

University of Manitoba Virologist Jason Kindrachuk says a mandate could be the best way to increase vaccinated numbers and offer better protection heading into a new school year.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re likely going to see more cases,” Kindrachuk said. “What that’s going to look like, I don’t think we know, but certainly being able to have that community buffer of vaccination is certainly going to help.”

“We know that people who are unvaccinated are predominantly those that are showing up in hospitals,” Kindrachuk added. “So again we’re back in this position saying if we want to save lives, if we want to keep people protected, these are unfortunately the lengths we may have to go to get that community immunity percentage even higher than where it’s at.”

Mayor Clark said any council discussions about a vaccine mandate will be accompanied by public consultation before a decision is made.

“What we really need is to figure out how to get the people who haven’t made the choice to get vaccinated to take that step and it will create a lot more certainty for everybody.”

Advertisement