Canada
August 22 2021 9:42pm
With COVID-19 health restrictions lifted, people are asked to side with caution

With COVID-19 health restrictions lifted, people are trying their best to get a sense of normal in their lives. Health experts are urging them to take caution as the virus hasn’t disappeared.

