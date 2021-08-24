Speeding in construction zones still an issue in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Some drivers are still not slowing down in Saskatchewan construction zones.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said police handed out 62 tickets during July to drivers going more than 60 km/h in a work zone.

Police issued nine tickets for various other infractions in a work zone, including not following the directions of a flag person.

“Disobeying work zone speed limits is a serious concern and can lead to not only property damage for the driver and construction crews, but serious injury and even death for those involved,” SGI said in a release.

SGI said one of the most egregious examples was a video of a car swerving through a work zone on Highway 16 near Maymont.

Police said a red car struck another car, sending it into the ditch, then side-swiped another car.

The red car then entered a ditched and rolled.

In that case, the driver was charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.

SGI said the numbers released Tuesday are only tickets issued by police.

Photo radar is also used in work zones and SGI said those drivers can expect to receive tickets in the mail over the next few weeks.

It’s the law in Saskatchewan to slow to 60 kilometres per hour near roadside workers. A driver caught going 40 km/h over the limit faces a fine of $1,008.

According to SGI, there were 101 collisions in work zones in 2020, resulting in 35 injuries and one death.

SGI said police also handed out 7,457 tickets during July for speeding or aggressive driving.

Another 819 distracted driving tickets were issued during the month — 691 for using a cellphone while driving.

Police also issued 591 seatbelt /child restraint tickets and 467 impaired driving tickets — 340 under the Criminal Code.

