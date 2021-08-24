COVID-19: London Police Service, police union in talks about vaccination policy

Send this page to someone via email

As more organizations and institutions evaluate or implement COVID-19 vaccine requirements for employees, officials with the London Police Service say discussions are underway to determine whether it should institute such a policy for its staff.

It remains to be seen yet whether local police brass will follow in the footsteps of Toronto Police Service, Canada’s largest municipal police force, and bring forward a mandatory vaccination policy.

In a statement, Toronto police announced on Tuesday that all members, both civilian and uniform, would be required to get the vaccine, and disclose and provide proof of their vaccination status by Sept. 13, with accommodations under the province’s human rights code. The news follows similar announcements by the City of Toronto, Toronto Transit Commission, and Metrolinx.

“As there is currently no provincial regulation related to the COVID-19 vaccine for police services, we are working with the London Police Association to review the merit of creating an organizational policy,” said London police spokesperson Scott Mandich via email.

“There are a number of considerations and implications which must be carefully reviewed. We continue to look to our local public health authorities for guidance, as well as any direction that may come from the Province.”

980 CFPL reached out to the London Police Association and Rick Robson, its executive director, for comment, but did not receive a response by publishing time.

In a separate statement, the administrator of the London Police Services Board said the board was “aware that the matter is under review,” adding that the board “has been updated by (Chief Steve Williams) as it unfolds.”

“We are closely monitoring the issue and will likely have more to share in due course,” Jennifer Foster said in an email.

The talks at police headquarters come amid a recent upswing in COVID-19 cases. The seven-day case average for London-Middlesex stood at 29 as of Monday compared to 7 the same time a month ago.

The increase has been driven largely by those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Health unit data shows they account for at least 86 per cent of cases seen over the last six weeks, with 66 per cent having not had a single shot.

With that in mind, and with concerns over the Delta variant and a looming fourth wave of the pandemic, The Middlesex-London Health Unit has been strongly encouraging local employers to consider mandatory vaccination policies for any in-person activities.

“A proof of negative test is not likely sufficient. Mandatory vaccination is what will ensure that those who are in close group activities who can be vaccinated are vaccinated,” Dr. Alex Summers, the region’s associate medical officer of health, said during Monday’s media briefing.

“Vaccinated people… are much less likely to get sick, much less likely to get infected, and early studies are suggesting less likely, if infected, to transmit the virus,” he continued.

“The Pfizer vaccine in the United States just got full F.D.A. approval. Any reason to not pursue vaccine at this point is diminishing.”

The health unit itself currently has a vaccination mandate in place. In addition to London police, the City of London and London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are among those either considering or working on vaccination policies.

During Monday’s media briefing, Josh Morgan, the city’s deputy mayor, confirmed that a vaccination policy for municipal workers was being drafted by city staff, to be made public in a committee agenda by the end of the week.

“I am not in a position to share details of the policy, what it might look like, to whom it might apply, or when it might come into effect. Again, all of this will be made public on Friday,” he said during Monday’s COVID-19 media briefing.

During the same briefing, Dr. Adam Dukelow, chief medical officer for LHSC, said that organization was “considering the option of mandatory vaccination for all staff and affiliates at London Health Sciences Centre.”

LHSC, he says, is currently engaged in an attestation process with staff members regarding vaccination status. Roughly 85 per cent of LHSC staff have completed their attestation, he said, with 93 per cent of those reporting having gotten the vaccine.

“Once we have the attestation phase complete, we will come up with our final policy that’s due on Sept. 7.”

Earlier this month, the province announced that as of Sept. 7, employers in health and education would need to have policies asking staff to disclose their vaccination status, with proof of full vaccination or a documented medical exemption.

Those not vaccinated would need to take an education session and be subject to regular tests.

The announcement garnered some criticism from teachers’ unions and opposition parties, who expressed frustration at the lack of a vaccination mandate.

A similar directive for employees at all publicly funded school boards and licensed child-care settings is being finalized by the Ministry of Education. Children born after 2009 are not vaccine-eligible.

In post-secondary education, several universities have unveiled vaccination polices, including Western University.

The university’s policy, announced earlier this month, will require that students, staff, and faculty at Western and its affiliated colleges show proof of vaccination in order to be on campus, or be required to get tested twice a week.

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel and Gabby Rodrigues