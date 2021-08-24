Winnipeg cops investigating incident that sent two men to hospital with stab wounds

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday night on Hendon Avenue.

Police said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 100 block of Hendon, about a man who had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found two men — both with stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital — one in critical condition (later upgraded to stable), the other in stable condition.

