Winnipeg cops investigating incident that sent two men to hospital with stab wounds

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place Monday night on Hendon Avenue.
Police said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to an apartment in the 100 block of Hendon, about a man who had been stabbed.
When they arrived, they found two men — both with stab wounds.
Both were taken to hospital — one in critical condition (later upgraded to stable), the other in stable condition.
