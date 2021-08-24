Menu

Crime

2 arrested after another 990 cannabis plants seized from Trent Lakes property near Buckhorn: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 10:19 am
OPP seized nearly 1,000 marijuana plants from a property just east of Buckhorn in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. View image in full screen
OPP seized nearly 1,000 marijuana plants from a property just east of Buckhorn in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. Peterborough County OPP

Two people were arrested following the seizure of nearly 1,000 cannabis plants at a location in the Municipality of Trent Lakes that was the site of a major cannabis seizure a year ago.

According to Peterborough County OPP, investigators determined a location on Laplantes Road just west of the village of Buckhorn was once again being used to produce cannabis in contravention of the Cannabis Act. In August 2020, investigators seized 3,386 cannabis plants and 530 pounds of processed cannabis bud.

Read more: 3,386 marijuana plants reportedly seized following grow op bust in Trent Lakes

A second search of the property on Aug. 18, 2021, led to the seizure of the 990 outdoor cannabis plants. Investigators also located a cave that went approximately 50 metres into an escarpment and was accessible through a cabin. Inside the cave officers located an additional 231 pounds of cannabis bud that was packaged in vacuum-sealed one-pound bags.

A cave was found on the property. View image in full screen
A cave was found on the property. Peterborough County OPP

Two people were arrested following the raid.

Guohua Chi, 46, of Toronto and Guang Xu, 63, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., were both charged with possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis and cultivating, propagating or harvesting any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling house.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 23, OPP said Tuesday.

